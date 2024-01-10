Home > Television Let's Take a Slow Motion Jog Down the Beach to Check in With the Cast of 'Baywatch' When it comes to 'Baywatch' the question on everyone's minds is, who saved who? Here's what the main cast is up to now. Hopefully they're somewhere dry. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 10 2024, Updated 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Cast of 'Baywatch'

I grew up in Maryland a mere two hours from Ocean City. There are many things to love about a beach town, but Ocean City, Md. is wonderfully strange in very specific ways. There are always enormous Bible-themed sand castles along the boardwalk. I don't know who is responsible for them, but they have appeared every year since I was a kid. Speaking of the boardwalk, the same haunted ride has been there since the 1970s. That's purely an estimation based on the mannequins that remain unchanged.

Also, if you're looking for a beer bong that has the words "Who's bad?" or "Party time!" written on it, look no further than every store. Our lifeguards also do something I've never seen anywhere else. They communicate using Semaphore flags. When I was little I used to love watching them telegraph information in this odd manner. Because of this, I was fascinated by lifeguards and of course loved Baywatch. Let's check in with the main cast after we wash the sand off our feet.

David Hasselhoff

Source: Getty Images David Hasselhoff circa 1993

According to IMDB, David Hasselhoff was on Baywatch for the full run and was in a whopping 220 episodes. That makes sense as he was the biggest name on the show at the time. The easiest way to keep up with all things Hasselhoff is via his own website. You can go to the Hoff Store for Hofficial Merchandise or maybe catch a live show when he's touring. As a reminder, David Hasselhoff is one heck of a singer.

Jeremy Jackson

Source: Getty Images eremy Jackson attends the 30th anniversary of 'Baywatch' at the Viceroy Hotel on September 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeremy Jackson was the youngest person on the show and the only non-lifeguard who made it to main cast status. He played the son of David Hasselhoff's character which would eventually launch him into teen dream status. Sadly his life took a bit of a turn as according to PEOPLE, he "experienced problems with drug addiction." In August 2015 TMZ reported he allegedly stabbed a woman and was given five years probation. He is now sober and is a personal trainer and breathwork practitioner.

Michael Newman

Source: Getty Images Michael Newman on 'Baywatch'

Michael Newman was actually the only person with actual lifeguard experience. Perhaps that's why he was able to use his own name on the show. "I basically started off as a stuntman, and after seven years of being out of the opening credits, I finally was anointed and allowed to be in the front of the show," he told PEOPLE in October 2023. Sadly in 2006 he was diagnosed with Parkinson's but that hasn't stopped him from being active and he's even participating in a Baywatch documentary.

Pamela Anderson

Source: Getty Images Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 04, 2023 in London

Everything is coming up Pamela Anderson whose personal struggles have been splashed all over tabloids since she first stepped onto the Baywatch beach. From her difficult marriage to Tommy Lee and the private sex tape they made which was stolen and distributed, to her struggle to shake the public's constant scrutiny, Pamela has been through it all. In 2023 her documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, allowed the actor to tell her side of her story, which was about falling in love with herself.

Alexandra Paul

Source: Getty Images Alexandra Paul arrives at the 30th Anniversary Of 'Baywatch' at the Viceroy Hotel on September 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif

Art has somewhat imitated life for actor Alexandra Paul whose Baywatch character, Stephanie Holden, was kind and loyal. Her character actually died while saving someone else's life. Speaking of saving lives, in March 2023 she was found not guilty of misdemeanor theft after Alexandra stole a chicken off a truck of chickens en route to a poultry food processing plant in California. She's still got it!

Nicole Eggert

Source: Getty Images Nicole Eggert in March 2016

Actor Nicole Eggert went from a child actor on Charles in Charge to charging down the beach on Baywatch for five seasons. It hasn't been an easy life for Nicole who alleged that her Charles in Chargo co-star Scott Baio had sexually assaulted her while on the show. Then in January 2024, Nicole revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. Thankfully she is able to find comfort and happiness in her two daughters.

David Chokachi

Source: Getty Images David Chokachi attends the 30th anniversary of 'Baywatch' at the Viceroy Hotel on Sept. 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif