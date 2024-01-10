Home > Entertainment Nicole Eggert Offers a Scary Health Update, Vows to Stay Positive Nicole Eggert has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Read on to learn about her latest health update, and what keeps her going during this tough time. By Melissa Willets Jan. 10 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert is speaking out about a scary health ordeal she is dealing with. The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer, and although Nicole says this is a "rough" time, she's vowing to stay strong for her kids.

Read on to learn the details behind Nicole's diagnosis, what the next steps are, and how she finds the strength to get through her illness. Nicole also has big plans for giving back after receiving support from friends and fans.

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Eggert's health update will hopefully inspire fans to get screened.

It has been a long time since Nicole entertained audiences on Baywatch. Now, the star wants fans to know about her health challenges over the past several months.

Nicole talked to People about what has been going on with her health since October 2023. At that time, Nicole began experiencing “terrible pain” in her left breast, felt a lump, and gained 25 pounds suddenly. By December, she'd undergone a mammogram and three biopsies and was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. Nicole has reminded her fans about the importance of getting regular mammograms and seeking prompt medical help when issues arise.

“I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done," she shared in a sobering snapshot of the American health system.

Now, Nicole is waiting for surgery and a treatment plan. “This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life,” Nicole confessed to People.

Nicole Eggert's kids are her inspiration to get through her health ordeal.

Although the New Year is sure to bring difficult and scary moments for Nicole, the Charles in Charge alum says her two kids, Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25, are helping her to face the situation with courage.

Seeing Keegan's reaction to her health news "immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this," Nicole said. "This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."

Meanwhile, Nicole's friend Mindy Molinary has set up a GoFundMe page for the actor, who is a single mom. Nicole has admitted to experiencing financial worries in light of her diagnosis. "It's been a long time since Charles in Charge and Baywatch," Mindy wrote on the fundraising site. "As a single mom, she's had to struggle financially to raise her two daughters."

The page goes on to share, "She still has a little one at home and she is terrified of not being able to afford the treatments and surgery necessary while also keeping a roof over their heads. She’s lost both her parents and doesn’t have any family to lean on or help her with this situation."

Finally, Mindy tells would-be contributors about her famous friend, "She has a long road ahead. Multiple expensive imaging — CTs, MRIs, ultrasounds, etc. Multiple doctors to see — oncologists, surgeons, etc. Cancer treatments and medications. Her current insurance won't even scratch the surface of what she needs."