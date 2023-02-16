Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Bruce Willis's Family Reveals New Dementia Diagnosis — an Update on His Health By Anna Garrison Feb. 16 2023, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

In March 2022, actor Bruce Willis's family announced his retirement from acting after he had been diagnosed with aphasia. Bruce's family rallied behind the legendary actor, issuing a statement detailing how aphasia would impact his cognitive abilities and reaffirming that they were grateful for fan support.

Now, the 67-year-old Glass actor's family has issued another, more serious health update, this time concerning a new dementia diagnosis. Here's what to know.



Bruce Willis's family gave another update on his health, revealing that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website, the Willis family announced that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement began.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," it continued. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."

The family added, "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

The Willis family statement concluded by thanking fans, friends, and others for their support, saying, "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

According to UCSF Health, symptoms of FTD include difficulty speaking and finding the correct words to describe something; depressive moods; obsessive behaviors; and lack of social tact. Similarly, Mayo Clinic says aphasia, Bruce's previous diagnosis, also includes symptoms such as having difficulty finding words and speaking in short or incomplete sentences.