Is 'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Married? She's Joining 'The Bachelor' Season 26

The Jan. 24 episode brings viewers along to Week 3, where the second group date finds Clayton and a few of his women heading to the beach for a romantic lifeguard training session, and who better to help out than former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert.

We suspect Nicole is here to help lead the women through a challenging competition, but will she lend a bit of love expertise toward Clayton? Wait, let's backtrack: Is Nicole Eggert married? If so, who is her husband? Let's find out!