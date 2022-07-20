Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Together, Joanne and Paul share three children: Elinor Teresa "Nell" (born in 1959), Melissa Stewart (born in 1961), and Claire Olivia "Clea" (born in 1965). Joanne explained to The New York Times in 1981 that she felt she had to put parts of her career on hold to take care of the children, especially when Paul was on location. However, her career in Hollywood thrived long after becoming a new mother. The last project she and Paul appeared in together was in 2005, in the cable miniseries Empire Falls.