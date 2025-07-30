Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral Procession Held in His Beloved Birmingham — How to Watch It Live The Prince of Darkness died at 76 on July 22, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 30 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As fans continue to mourn The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, following his July 2025 death, many are paying their respects to the rocker and his legacy.

Ozzy, who passed away at 76, was laid to rest in his hometown, Birmingham, England. Thousands gathered on Wednesday, July 30, to say goodbye to him one last time. Those who couldn't make it to the funeral procession can still show their support by watching it virtually. Here's what to know.

Here's how to watch Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Fans who were unable to attend Ozzy's Birmingham funeral can watch it via livestream. Several outlets started streaming the memorial for its audiences on YouTube. The livestream allowed fans to express heartfelt comments for Ozzy, from "Rest in Peace" messages to sending support to his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their children, including Jack and Kelly Osbourne. The procession also paid homage to Ozzy's musical contributions by playing several Black Sabbath hits on the Birmingham streets.

Black Sabbath's website, Black Sabbath Bench, was another outlet where fans could livestream Ozzy's service. The Osbournes alum wouldn't have had his funeral anywhere else, as Birmingham held a significant meaning in multiple ways. In addition to the central England city being his hometown, it was also where Black Sabbath was formed.

Ahead of the funeral, Lord Mayor of Birmingham Zafar Iqbal shared how strongly Ozzy had influenced the city. "Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham," he said in a statement. "We know how much this moment will mean to his fans," he said. "We're proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began."