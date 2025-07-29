Is Young Argentinian MLS Star Rodrigo De Paul Lionel Messi's Bodyguard? The promising soccer player could very well be aiming for a remarkable career over at Major League Soccer thanks to a new contract. By Diego Peralta Published July 29 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ever since it was announced that Rodrigo De Paul would be joining Inter Miami, soccer fans have been speculating about how his presence will affect the club's performance on the field. The young man has proven that he can take on major challenges during his time playing for the Argentinian National Team, but making his way to the MLS will be a completely different experience from what he went through in his home country.

Soccer fans can't help but focus on one of the most interesting dynamics that will come out of Rodrigo's presence in Inter Miami. Lionel Messi, Rodrigo's teammate from Argentina and one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is also on the team. How will that affect the team's strategy? Is Rodrigo De Paul Messi's bodyguard? Here's what we know about the relationship between two of the most important players from Major League Soccer.

Source: Mega

Is Rodrigo de Paul Messi's bodyguard?

Yes, some outlets have called Rodrigo De Paul Messi's bodyguard due to how they behave on the field. According to Fox Sports, Rodrigo excels at looking for trouble with opponents searching to inflict a hard foul on the legend of the sport. It's easy to understand why players from opposing teams would like to hurt Lionel. The soccer icon is one of the most popular athletes on the planet, with him gaining plenty of attention every time he is in possession of the ball.

Lionel Messi does have an actual bodyguard to protect him when he's out in public, but it isn't Rodrigo De Paul. Lionel's real bodyguard is named Yassine Cheuko. According to La Nación, Yassine was hired by the soccer legend after a recommendation from David Beckham, the president of the Inter Miami club. Rodrigo is only Lionel's bodyguard when it comes to their soccer games.

The dynamic between Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi was best observed during the 2022 World Cup that took place in Qatar. With Lionel scoring against anyone who dared to stand in his way and Rodrigo protecting him, Argentina managed to capture their third World Cup. The aftermath of the event saw Lionel coming to the United States to play for David's team. And now, Rodrigo is following closely behind.

Source: Mega

Why did Inter Miami hire Rodrigo De Paul?

The 2022 World Cup wasn't the only trophy Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul captured for their country. The duo also led Argentina towards two separate Copa América titles. It became very evident that Lionel could be more effective with Rodrigo playing by his side. With their talent combined, it would be very easy for the duo to take any team to new heights. That's something David Beckham was very aware of.