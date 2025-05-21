Israeli Professional Soccer Player Gadi Kinda Dies at 31 — What Happened to Him? Israeli professional soccer player Gadi Kinda had quite an impressive career. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 21 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Israeli professional soccer player Gadi Kinda had quite an impressive career, don't you think? He made his debut in the big leagues at just 17, playing for F.C. Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League.

He later moved to Major League Soccer (MLS), where he played for Sporting Kansas City from 2020 to 2023. Gadi then returned to Israel to join Maccabi Haifa, but in May 2025, the soccer team made a shocking announcement about him. So, what happened to Gadi Kinda? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What happened to Gadi Kinda?

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Maccabi Haifa shared the news of Gadi Kinda's death on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. "Our GOAT is gone," the team wrote, accompanied by a heartbroken emoji. "Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31. The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow."

Gadi's former team, Sporting Kansas City, also released a statement following his sudden passing: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda," the club penned. "Our hearts are with Gadi's family, his friends, teammates, and all who knew him."

The cause of Gadi Kinda's death is currently unknown.

At this time, the cause of Gadi Kinda's death remains unknown to the public. Despite the lack of information, it seems Gadi had been dealing with a health issue prior to his passing.