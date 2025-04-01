Who Is Yassine Cheuko, Soccer Star Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard? Yassine Cheuko made headlines in March 2025 when it was announced that Major League Soccer banned him from the touchline at Inter Miami Game. By Danielle Jennings Published April 1 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@yasstcheuko

When you are tasked with the safety and security of one of the biggest sports stars in the world, it’s understandable that the high-profile job comes with its own bit of scrutiny. Yassine Cheuko knows this all too well as the bodyguard of soccer legend Lionel Messi.

Article continues below advertisement

Yassine made headlines in March 2025 when it was announced that Major League Soccer banned him from the touchline at Inter Miami Game, according to ESPN. This development led fans on the hunt to find out all they could about him.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Yassine Cheuko?

Very little is known about Yassine outside of his work as a bodyguard for Lionel. However, there have been a few details that have emerged since he accepted the high-profile job protecting the soccer star. Yassine is a former MMA fighter who was born in America in 1989. According to Sports Illustrated, Yassine was personally selected by Inter Miami owner David Beckham to be Lionel’s personal bodyguard.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Yassine go viral?

In October 2024, soccer fans took to social media to share their respect and admiration for Yassine when a video of him stopping a young fan from reaching Lionel while on the field went viral. Despite the young man running at full speed to reach the soccer star, Yassine was on his heels at lightning speed and grabbed him by the neck to stop him — however, Lionel did grant the fan permission to take a photo before he was carried off the field.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Yassine banned by MLS?

Per The Guardian, MLS said it has decided to take over control of matchday security, and as a result, Yassine will now only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones. Speaking with House of Highlights, Yassine addressed the decision that has fans up in arms. “They don’t allow me to be on the field anymore,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA, and in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There’s a huge problem here, let me help Messi,” Yassine added. “I love MLS and CONCACAF, but we have to work together. I love helping. I'm not better than anyone, but I have a wealth of experience in Europe. It's fine, I understand their decision, but I think we could do better,” he said.