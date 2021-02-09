Lionel Messi Makes More Per Year Than Pat Mahomes and LeBron James Combined

El Mundo reported on Messi's contract following a piece it published claiming that FC Barça is $1.4 billion in debt after reporting a $117 million loss and failure to pay some of its players.

The paper went on to suggest that 33-year-old Argentine superstar Leo Messi, who accepted a salary cut when the coronavirus pandemic hit last March, helped ruin Barça's finances with his astronomical salary that nets him $167.5 million a year.