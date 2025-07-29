How Much Did Netflix Pay Adam Sandler to Return for 'Happy Gilmore 2'? The sequel premiered on the streaming platform almost two decades after the first installment made its way to theaters. By Diego Peralta Published July 29 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Modern Hollywood comedies wouldn't be the same without the influence of Adam Sandler. The popular star of Grown Ups constantly knows how to keep his fans entertained, even after decades of making people from all over the world laugh. Adam remains committed to innovating his comedy for modern times with every step he takes.

Nearly 30 years after Happy Gilmore premiered in theaters, Adam Sandler was allowed to return to the titular role thanks to Happy Gilmore 2. Since Netflix financed the sequel, it went straight to the internet instead of the big screen. A return after so long must have come with a substantial payday. How much did Netflix pay Adam Sandler for his work on Happy Gilmore 2? Here's what we know about the comedy icon's salary.



How much did Netflix pay Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

An exact salary for Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 wasn't revealed, but that happened for a reason. The sequel to the popular 1996 comedy is only a part of a major deal Adam struck with Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter states that the streaming platform paid the actor $250 million to produce four movies for them.

The deal was signed after Adam starred in Murder Mystery. Netflix could've been impressed by that comedy's viewership number, leading the studio to sign a lucrative deal with the actor. The first of these movies to be released under the deal was Hubie Halloween, a heartwarming tale about a man trying to do what's right for his community during Halloween.

After Hubie Halloween provided a new perspective for the spooky season, Hustle came along. The sports drama featured Adam as Stanley Sugerman, a scout and coach for the 76ers. This production included Queen Latifah and Ben Foster as Adam's co-stars, and the nature of the story was very different from what audiences had come to expect from the comedian and Netflix.



Adam Sandler and Netflix's contract has potential for expansion.

The initial contract signed between Adam Sandler and Netflix stated that the filmmaker would produce four movies for the studio. The working relationship between the two parties has gone beyond the agreement. The aforementioned deal was only valid for Hubie Halloween, Hustle, Leo, and Murder Mystery 2.

Since then, Adam Sandler and Netflix have worked together on You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Happy Gilmore 2, and Jay Kelly. Heart reports that Adam signed a new deal with the studio for $275 million. The specifics of how the contract works aren't available to the public. But if the money was equally divided between all of the movies, that would mean Netflix paid $68,750,000 for Happy Gilmore 2.