Who Dies in 'Knives Out 2'? Solving Rian Johnson's Whodunit Sequel

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The game is afoot.

Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) who is invited to billionaire businessman Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to a private island in Greece with a group of Bron's close friends in order to solve the mystery of his "murder."

Bron's friends include former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), former model turned fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), Birdie's assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick), social media influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), and Duke's girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline).