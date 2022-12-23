The Biggest Mystery of All: Do You Need to Watch 'Knives Out' Before 'Glass Onion'?

We suspect a new whodunit is within reach — as it turns out, our suspicions are correct because Rian Johnson is back with a sequel to his universally acclaimed and Oscar-nominated 2019 film Knives Out.

The highly anticipated flick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, follows beloved detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he travels to a private Greek island. While there, he encounters a diverse group of friends gathering at billionaire Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) titular estate for a so-called "murder mystery weekend."