'Knives Out' Filmmaker Rian Johnson Confirmed Detective Benoit Blanc's Sexuality

While most are thrilled to see Benoit back in action, others are curious to know if they will learn more about the character. The sequel is a great opportunity to show a different side of Benoit. Thankfully, Rian Johnson does just that and delves deeper into Benoit's personal life by officially unveiling his sexuality and relationship status.

On that note, is Benoit Blanc gay? Keep reading to find out. Plus, stick around to learn more about his partner.