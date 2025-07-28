'Happy Gilmore 2' Features a Quick Tribute From Adam Sandler to Late Actor Cameron Boyce Adam Sandler and Cameron Boyce worked together on 'Grown Ups' and 'Grown Ups 2.' By Chrissy Bobic Published July 28 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Those who have followed Adam Sandler's movie career for decades know that he is nothing if not loyal to his close friends and former co-stars. In some cases, if you've worked with Adam, then you are all but guaranteed more work in the future, courtesy of his other projects, which are mostly on Netflix these days. So when some viewers spotted a tribute to his former co-star, the late actor Cameron Boyce, in Happy Gilmore 2, it wasn't a huge shock.

It was, however, a sweet moment. Cameron and Adam worked together in both Grown Ups and its sequel, Grown Ups 2. Cameron plays Adam's son in both movies. Cameron was 20 years old at the time of his death in 2019. Per Deadline, Cameron died in his sleep due to a seizure caused by ongoing health problems related to epilepsy. The Happy Gilmore 2 tribute to Cameron appears to be Adam's way of honoring the late young actor.

'Happy Gilmore 2' has a tribute from Adam Sandler for Cameron Boyce.

Some viewers didn't catch Cameron's cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 the first time around. But, if you've watched the movie more than once, you might have seen it. In a scene where Happy, played by Adam of course, is approaching a booth to check in to play golf on a public course, there's a small screen in the lower right-hand corner of the shot.

On the screen, you can see Cameron in the Disney Channel show Jessie, where he originally rose to fame. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. However, some fans of both Jessie and Grown Ups were able to spot the quick scene of Cameron in the former TV series. Many shared the clip to TikTok to show the cameo to other fans and point out Adam's dedication to not only his living friends and co-stars, but those who have passed away, too.

When one user shared a clip of the scene on TikTok, other fans of the movie commented to share their thoughts. One fan wrote that they believe Adam would have cast Cameron in Happy Gilmore 2. Since Adam has four sons in the Happy Gilmore sequel, that isn't totally out of the question. Another commented, "One thing about Adam Sandler is he loves his people. Cameron Boyce was supposed to be a star."

Adam Sandler paid tribute to Cameron Boyce in another one of his Netflix movies.

Long before Happy Gilmore 2, Adam paid tribute to Cameron in another one of his Netflix Original movies, Hubie Halloween, which came out in 2020, the year after Cameron's death. It features a tribute to Cameron in the end credits, with a photo of Cameron and the words: "In loving memory of Cameron Boyce. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

Adam Sandler subtly including Cameron Boyce in this scene from #HappyGilmore2 hits different pic.twitter.com/ylpWObfdzP — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 💭 (@thebestfromtv) July 26, 2025