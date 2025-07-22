Here's How to Get Your Subway 'Happy Gilmore' Cups and Meals 'Happy Gilmore 2' premieres on July 25. By Niko Mann Published July 22 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Subway

Fans can't wait for the sequel to Adam Sandler's film, Happy Gilmore, and they definitely can't wait to get their hands on the Subway Happy Gilmore 2 cups and meals. The film is set to premiere on Netflix later this month.

The first film premiered in 1996 and featured Adam as Happy Gilmore, a disgruntled guy who wanted to be a professional hockey player but ends up playing pro golf to save his grandma's house. The sequel will see Happy return along with Shooter McGavin (played by Christopher McDonald). New faces will include Bad Bunny as Oscar, and Ben Stiller as Hal L. So, how can you get your Subway Happy Gilmore collectible cups and meals?

Here's how to get your Subway 'Happy Gilmore' cups and meals.

Subway's collectible cups and Happy Gilmore meals are available to all customers who spend $1 more to turn their combo or meal into a "Happy Gilmore Meal." Guests will get one of four limited-edition collectible cups that feature four characters from Happy Gilmore 2 — including Shooter McGavin, Oscar, Hal L., or Happy himself. The cups became available at Subway restaurants on July 10 in the United States and Canada, per Subway.

Christopher McDonald shared a hilarious video on Instagram explaining the Subway Happy Gilmore collectible cups and meals with the caption, "For $1 more, make any meal a Happy Gilmore Meal and score a limited-edition collector’s cup. #SubwayPartner @subway @netflix." Christopher's character, Shooter, is Happy's nemesis in the films, and he made the video while in character. "You can make any meal a Happy Gilmore Sucks Meal," he joked.

Fans over on TikTok are also excited about the Subway Happy Gilmore collectible cups. TikTok user @420journey made a video of herself drinking out of her Oscar Happy Gilmore cup with the caption, "I'm only drinking out of this cup from now on. @Subway, you ate with this one !!! #badbunny #subway #happvgilmore2."

The video featured her drinking from the cup as Bad Bunny's "EoO" played. Text over the video read, "baddies don't walk RUN to Subway to get their exclusive bad bunny cup."

Other thrilled Happy Gilmore fans commented on the video to ask about how to get their cups. One TikToker asked, "Did u ask for him? Or do they give u a random one?" @420journey replied, "Oh, I asked. I needed him." Other users noted that they got a random cup, while others noted they'd been asked which cup they preferred. The TikTok account for Subway even chimed in to give their two cents and wrote, "That's our baddie caddie."