What Did 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm Jamal Warner's Dating History Look Like? The actor, who was 54 years old, tragically passed away due to an unfortunate accident in the summer of 2025. By Diego Peralta Published July 22 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world was shocked to learn about Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death in the summer of 2025. The actor was only 54 years old when it was announced that he had passed away after accidentally drowning during a family trip, according to People. The incident took place in Costa Rica. The world couldn't believe what happened to the comedic star, considering that we has young and healthy when tragedy struck his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal knew how to have fun and make the most out of his time. The Jeremiah performer never backed away from romance. Malcolm-Jamal was involved in a couple of popular relationships before he met the love of his life. What did Malcolm-Jamal's dating history look like? Here's what we know about the romantic relationships established by the Cosby Show star over the years.

What did Malcolm-Jamal's Warner dating history look like?

The Cosby Show was the project that led Malcolm-Jamal Warner to the first relationship he experienced as a public figure, according to Men's Journal. The actor began dating Michelle Thomas, who portrayed Justine Phillips in the smash hit NBC sitcom. The relationship went on until Michelle tragically passed away after a long battle with a rare cancer. Malcolm-Jamal took some time to grieve the monumental loss before finding the strength to establish another relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Malcolm-Jamal Warner with ex-girlfriend Karen Malina White.

After that, a long-term relationship was on the horizon for Malcolm-Jamal. The actor dated Karen Malina White for more than seven years, according to Essence. Karen remembered Malcolm-Jamal following his death, writing, "What a profound Karmic Relationship my friend. Thank you. until we meet again Love you Always in All Ways My deepest condolences to Pam Warner, his wife and daughter." After that, Malcolm-Jamal dated Watchmen star Regina King for two years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega (l-r): Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Regina King at separate events

While the relationship with Regina King didn't last for long, Regina had fond memories with her partner. In a touching post on Instagram, Regina wrote, "Some people leave a lasting imprint. Not just for who they were but for the energy they carried. I'm sending prayers full of love and understanding to your family and loved ones. Rest easy, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Ride in power."

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal kept his wife and daughter out of the public spotlight.

Growing up close to the entertainment industry can have negative consequences on a child's development. This is why Malcolm-Jamal Warner chose to keep the identities of his wife and daughter a secret. According to People, the actor revealed that he got married in 2017. While enjoying his relationship with his wife, Malcolm-Jamal realized that he wanted to have kids with his partner. The pair had a daughter, with the child's identity being protected from the media.

Source: MEGA