Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Star of ‘The Cosby Show’ and ‘The Resident,’ Dead at 54 The beloved former child star was still working in the entertainment industry when news of his tragic passing broke. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 21 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It is with heavy hearts that we report that actor and director Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who rose to prominence on The Cosby Show, has died. He was 54 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm's success in Hollywood stretched beyond his breakout role as Theodore "Theo" Huxtable on Bill Cosby's legendary sitcom. As fans mourn his loss, here's what happened that led to his death.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Malcolm-Jamal Warner?

On July 21, 2025, TMZ confirmed that Malcolm died due to an accidental drowning. The outlet stated they received the news of his death from a reliable source. However, no one from Malcolm's camp has released a statement to the public.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's cause of death wasn't immediately confirmed.

Although sources shared that an accidental drowning caused Malcolm's death, no other details were immediately confirmed. It's also unclear if the actor was swimming alone at the time of his drowning. Malcolm, who was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 18, 1970, found his calling for acting as a child. He received the role of a lifetime as Cosby's character Heathcliff Huxtable's only son on The Cosby Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm played Theo from 1984 until the show's final season in 1992 and received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role. After The Cosby Show ended, he continued making waves in the industry, starring in, directing, and producing Malcolm & Eddie alongside comedian Eddie Griffith for four seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm also appeared in The Resident as Dr. AJ "The Raptor" Austin. He was initially on the show as a recurring character before he eventually earned a spot as a series regular.