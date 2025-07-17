Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick Are Romantic and Business Partners, but Are They Married? The ultra-private power couple welcomed a child together in 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 17 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While Colin Kaepernick doesn’t need too much help defending anything he believes in, his lady, Nessa Diab, has no problem showing up for him when necessary. Nessa made headlines when she sided with Nicki Minaj’s allegations against Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and the company’s CEO, Desiree Perez. In a series of Instagram posts, the Nessa On-Air host claimed the “smear campaign” the Nicki accused Jay-Z of Roc Nation of orchestrating was "remarkably similar" to how the music and media company treated Colin.

Among her claims included allegations that Roc Nation accepted $25 million spread across five years from the NFL in efforts to rehabilitate the league's image amid athletes' protests. Nessa's defense of Colin is just one example of how the couple has lifted one another up over the years. The pair have been by each other's side for so long, many aren't even sure if they're married. Let's dish!

Source: Mega

Are Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick married?

Nessa and Colin aren't married as of this writing. However, the couple has been building their lives together since 2015, though they didn't confirm their relationship until they attended an event together in February 2016.

Although they didn't rush into marriage, Colin and Nessa have found other ways to be in partnership. In 2015, they founded Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that, according to the Girl Code alum's website is "a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities."

In 2022, Colin and Nessa collaborated on their most important project, their first child. Nessa announced the happy news in a vulnerable Instagram post featuring her and Colin in the hospital room while he held their newborn. While the couple didn't disclose their baby's name nor their gender, Nessa shared how grateful she was to share the special moment with their supporters.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today," she wrote. "I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!" Nessa added. "Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick keep their relationship as private as possible.

Nessa and Colin have never disclosed why marriage wasn't an immediate priority. The couple has historically kept many private details about their romance to themselves, and marriage is seemingly one of the topics they prefer to avoid. Nessa and Colin have discussed keeping their family sacred, even in their joint projects.

While promoting their children's book, We Are Free, You & Me, they shared that they didn't want the book to focus on the family they've created, as the book's mission was bigger than that.