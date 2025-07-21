Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mother Was His Manager, and She Pushed Him Hard to Greatness "I increased his chores, and he had to finish his homework to perform at the Inglewood theater/playhouse. He rose to the occasion every single time." By Ivy Griffith Published July 21 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you were a child of the '80s and '90s, you almost certainly knew the Huxtable family from the beloved The Cosby Show family sitcom. Helmed by Bill Cosby, the show invited America into their living room to watch the family navigate complex issues and warm our hearts even if Cosby's legacy didn't hold up through the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Enter: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, stealing tween hearts and showing a softer and more emotional side to what it was like to raise Black teenage boys in the '80s and '90s. He later went on to star in The Resident, inspiring a new wave of fans. Malcolm died in July 2025, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and mother. But what do we know about the parents who raised Malcolm, before he was America's Theo?

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Malcolm-Jamal Warner's parents.

When Malcolm was just 3 years old, his parents separated, the actor shared in a podcast interview. "They got divorced when I was 6,” he mused, adding, “My father has been remarried for 47 years, and my mother and father are like brother and sister. My whole life, they’ve had this close relationship and coparented very well” (excerpts via Us Weekly).

Malcolm's mother, Pamela Warner, worked as his manager and mentor, pushing her son hard to ensure his success. In an interview with Ebony, she shared her reaction to learning that he was interested in show business: "I increased his chores, and he had to finish his homework to perform at the Inglewood theater/playhouse. He rose to the occasion every single time." After seeing his dedication, she knew he was ready to chase his dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

While Malcolm was very private about his home life, his mother has always been outspoken to encourage parents to be mindful about how they help their children chase their dreams, especially when it comes to Hollywood and fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela offers caution and advice for parents navigating their child's acting careers.

In response to a 2024 documentary titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Pamela shared her thoughts on parenting a child who was pursuing fame. She weighed in on the atmosphere at the Nickelodeon network, which has since been revealed to be rife with abuses and inappropriate behavior directed at then-child stars. She also wrote a book titled ShowBiz Consulting 411 Presents: A Parent's Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids.

Pamela told Ebony, "Parents did not understand that they had the power to address the issues that they were seeing and were uncomfortable with. They just did not want to 'rock the boat,' make a mistake, take a risk, or 'ruin' their child's chances for stardom and/or the next paycheck."

Article continues below advertisement

She added that especially for parents of Black children, you have to be aware of the context your child's career is set in: "I think being extremely supportive and understanding the culture of America and how we are cast in certain ways, along with what's available for a Black child, is key."

She continued, "Parents have to find a way to converse with their actor children and establish an understanding that some things are just the way our society is. That's a hard and not necessarily a pretty truth of our society." Pamela also recommends that parents of children who want to pursue acting should enroll their kids in community theater, and joked that she was a very reluctant stage mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela mused, "The parent may have a dream for a child to do this, and they put their children in show business, which for me is backward. As a parent, I felt the only thing I had to do was support his dream no matter what mine might have been." And Pamela unquestionably did a wonderful job encouraging her son and helping him avoid the pitfalls that so many child stars fall into.