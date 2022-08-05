Everything We Know About Nickelodeon Executive Dan Schneider's Alleged Scandal

If you’ve watched Nickelodeon within the past two decades, you’re probably familiar with the work of Dan Schneider. He is the creative and hilarious mastermind behind some of the network’s most popular shows like Kenan & Kel, Drake & Josh, and Zoey 101.

In addition to his beloved children's titles, Schneider is also credited with the discovery of young female stars like Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Victoria Justice, who rose to fame through his series.