Leon Thomas III Has Been Making Music Since 'Victorious' Ended

The iconic Nickelodeon show Victorious aired its final episode back in 2013, but that hasn't stopped the rumors that the cast will come back for a reboot.

While we know where some former cast members (cough, Ariana Grande) others have stayed more under the radar since the show's end. Like Victoria Justice once said, "I think we all sing," and that's no exception for Andre, who was played by Leon Thomas III. So where is he now?