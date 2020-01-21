We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
leon-thomas-1579642348028.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Leon Thomas III Has Been Making Music Since 'Victorious' Ended

By

The iconic Nickelodeon show Victorious aired its final episode back in 2013, but that hasn't stopped the rumors that the cast will come back for a reboot.

While we know where some former cast members (cough, Ariana Grande) others have stayed more under the radar since the show's end. Like Victoria Justice once said, "I think we all sing," and that's no exception for Andre, who was played by Leon Thomas III. So where is he now?

Leon co-wrote some of Ariana's first songs.

Ariana released her debut studio album, Yours Truly, in 2013, and Leon actually worked with her on the album. He co-wrote four songs and co-produced five for Ariana's first album, which was met with significant success.

Leon also worked with Ariana on her Christmas Kisses EP, producing the song "Last Christmas."

He then continued to take his producing skills to other artists and is listed as a co-producer for Post Malone's album Stoney, released in 2013.