Avan Jogia Is Totally Going to Be the Breakout Star of 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

Zombieland: Double Tap is chock full of A-listers. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are all reprising their roles for the sequel, but we've got our eyes on the newest cast member, Avan Jogia. As you can see from the newly released trailer for Zombieland 2, Avan Jogia is quite skilled at mixing humor and horror. Here's everything you need to know about the breakout star.

Avan Jogia plays Berkeley in Zombieland 2. Avan's Zombieland 2 character hails from Berkeley, Calif., so that becomes his name throughout the film. Woody Harrelson's character, Tallahassee, is less than thrilled when Abigail Breslin's character, Little Rock, deserts the family to go off with Berkeley. "I have nothing against hippies," he says with disdain. "I just want to beat the s--t out of them."

Avan's Zombieland 2 character is a bit of a stoner. When Berkeley (Avan) is asked by Little Rock (Abigail) if he "has any weed," he pretends to be offended, asking, "Do I look like the type of person that would have weed?" He then proceeds to pull out a bag of it, saying with a smile, "Boom! Yeah!"

You probably recognize Avan from his other TV and movie roles —he's been a busy guy. Avan might not be a household name yet, but he's well on his way.

Prior to starring in Zombieland: Double Tap, he played Ben Stark on the Syfy show Caprica, Beck Oliver on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, and Danny Desai in the ABC Family drama Twisted. He currently plays Ulysses Zane on the hit Starz comedy series, Now Apocalypse. His movie list also includes A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story, Spectacular!, I Am Michael, and The Outcasts.

Avan might be starring in more mature roles now, but he's incredibly grateful for his Nickelodeon days. The now 27-year-old actor loved playing a teen character on Victorious from 2010-2013. "It was a great 4 years, it was like college," he said in an interview with BriefTake. "We were all very young, first – we were all like 17 years old – moved to L.A., it was incredible! It was incredible."

Avan is conquering Hollywood on his own terms. And he won't be typecast to any particular role or limited because of outdated stereotypes. "I just hate the rules," he said in an interview with MTV News. "Forget hierarchy. I hate the rules of people who say you can only tell these kinds of stories."

"The media landscape is changing drastically, and we've got to get more younger voices making decisions," he continued. "I always just laugh because every teen show I've ever been a part of it, it's all like 40- to 60-year-old men who are writing about 18-year-old girls. If you want it to resonate with young people, hire young people. If you want to resonate with brown people, hire brown people."