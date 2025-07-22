Who Are the Unpredictable Stars Who Cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'? Adam Sandler returns in the sequel to the 1996 comedy classic directed by Dennis Dugan. Netflix produced the second installment. By Diego Peralta Published July 22 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The highly-anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 is hitting Netflix almost twenty years after the first movie premiered in theaters. The new movie features Adam Sandler, reprising his role as the titular golf player, with Happy coming out of retirement to pay for his daughter's expensive overseas ballet school. The sequel is a part of the profitable deal the actor struck with Netflix years ago.

As expected, Adam Sandler had plenty of familiar faces waiting to make small appearances in his latest project. The comedian is known for appearing in movies that include cameos from his friends, family, and other relevant people from across sports and entertainment. Who are the famous people who cameo in Happy Gilmore 2? Here's what we know about the beloved stars Adam brought along for the ride.

Source: Netflix

Who are the stars who cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

According to The Big Lead, several famous athletes and performers agreed to appear in the sequel directed by Kyle Newacheck. Margaret Qualley, famous for her role in The Substance, was revealed to be a part of the movie. Happy Gilmore is popular for being a story about a professional golf player, which is why Sandler recruited several PGA stars to steal the show. Rickie Fowler, Jack Nicklaus, and Keegan Bradley were revealed to be a part of the cast in the Netflix production.

Another rising star who is featured in Happy Gilmore 2 is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW professional wrestler was previously revealed to be in the movie through the sequel's promotional material. Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce can also be spotted in the movie. The NFL player took over social media when it was reported that he was dating Taylor Swift. These unexpected cameos gave rising stars and famous athletes the chance to appear in yet another major Hollywood production.

Source: Netflix

Adam Sandler's old friends return in 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

Happy Gilmore 2 features plenty of rising stars, adding yet another popular movie to their record, but the sequel also marks the return of some of Adam Sandler's famous friends. Ben Stiller is back. The Zoolander icon portrayed the same role he stepped into during the first Happy Gilmore movie. Ben and Adam Sandler have been friends for years, going back to the production of the previous installment of the franchise.

Adam Sandler also invited Benny Safdie to be a part of the sequel. The actor worked with the director during the production of Uncut Gems, a movie that brought him plenty of award nominations. Bad Bunny is also included as a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. Even if he's one of the biggest singers on the planet, the Puerto Rican is looking to expand on his career as an actor after Bullet Train and his appearances on Saturday Night Live.