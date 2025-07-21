Tamela Mann Addressed Her Health After Rumors Swirled She Had a Heart Attack The 'Madea's Destination Wedding' star has been candid about her weight loss journey. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 21 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tamelamanncollection

Singer and actor Tamela Mann has been a reputable voice in the gospel entertainment and music scene. Many fans first met her and her husband, David Mann, during Tyler Perry's early stage plays, including I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Madea's Family Reunion, and Madea's Class Reunion. However, over time, Tamela made a name for herself as a solo gospel artist, performing hits like "Take Me to the King" and "God Provides."

As Tamela's career continued to soar, she also focused on her health and has been transparent about her weight loss journey. However, some of the singer's supporters wondered if she was battling other health conditions behind the scenes. Here's what Tamela has said about her health.

Source: Mega

Tamela Mann opened up about her health after seeing "uncalled for" rumors that she was sick.

Some of Tamela's fans raised concerns about her health online. In July 2025, a rumor circulated on social media that the "This Place" artist had a heart attack and wasn't in good health. A TikTok video that was seemingly AI-generated showed a side-by-side image of Tamela in a hospital bed as her family cried and prayed for her recovery.

Soon after the video circulated, Tamela set the record straight by filming a video that was shared on TikTok and other social media platforms. In the video, she confirmed that she wasn't ill and didn't have a heart attack. She also slammed the person who started the rumors, believing it was for their own personal gain, calling the rumors "very uncalled for."

"For you to do this just to get some hits, that is very uncalled for," she says in the clip. "For you to just put people in a pit when they are not sick. God forbid, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus that I have not had a heart attack or any of those things that are being said."

"I am in perfect health right now, thank God" Tamela continues. "If something else goes down, you guys know me and David are gonna come and tell y'all live. We're gonna let y'all know what's going on with us because that's just who we are. I love you guys for all that love and support."

Tamela Mann has been candid about why she decided to lose weight.

As Tamela mentioned while debunking the rumors about her health, she doesn't mind sharing her personal life with her audience. When she started her weight-loss journey in the 2010s, she openly discussed her determination to create a healthier lifestyle for herself. In 2019, Tamela joined the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) community, where she lost her 40 lbs. According to Prevention, she became a celebrity ambassador for the weight loss brand and also enlisted her daughter, Tiffany, to join the movement.

"I am officially 40 pounds down!!" Tamela shared in an Instagram video celebrating her progress. "I’m telling y’all @ww is changing my life for the better! It’s not too late for you all to join me on this journey."

