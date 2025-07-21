Why Did Dylan Dreyer Separate From Her Husband? Here's What We Know The NBC News meteorologist has been married to Brian Fichera for 12 years. By Niko Mann Published July 21 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Today were saddened to learn Dylan Dreyer separated from her husband, Brian Fichera. The NBC News meteorologist and producer have been married for 12 years.

Article continues below advertisement

The estranged couple has three children together — Rusty, Oliver, and Gavin. Dylan made the announcement on July 18 with a message on Instagram, per Today.

Source: Instagram / @fishlense

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Dylan Dreyer separate from her husband?

Dylan did not share the reason for her separation from Brian. However, she has appeared in public without wearing her wedding ring for several months, and fans speculated that there may be trouble in paradise. The meteorologist said in her post that the duo had parted ways "a few months ago."

“For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” she wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all."

Article continues below advertisement

“For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate,” Dylan added. “We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan and Brian were married in 2012. They began dating while they both lived and worked in Boston, Mass., at WHDH News, according to People. Brian was an in-studio technician at the studio while Dylan worked as a meteorologist. He asked Dylan to marry him in 2011 on the front porch of his parents’ house. He'd also set up a surprise, as their friends and family were all gathered in the backyard to celebrate with the couple.

“At the end of our wedding, the DJ asked Brian what song to play last," said Dylan. "Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay. We have no connection to the song, but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress, and he just spun me around the dance floor." The same year the two got married, they moved to New York City so that Dyan could work as a co-anchor for Weekend Today. Brian is a news producer for NBC News as well as a freelance cameraman.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their breakup, the duo were both at the American Century Championship golf tournament recently, and Dylan shared pictures of the outing on Instagram. She captioned the post, "One of the best parts of @acchampionship is all the fun that happens off the course! Boat rides, jersey swaps, connecting with friends, and making new ones! Thanks for another great year!! #accgolf."