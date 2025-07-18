Is Kristin Cabot Married? She Is One Half of the Infamous Coldplay Concert Cheating Scandal Kristin Cabot is a free woman, but her boyfriend is not a free man. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 18 2025, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Grace Springer via Storyful; HR Tech Series

As we all know, while the internet can certainly giveth, it absolutely knows how to taketh away. There are dark aspects to going viral that can ruin a person's life. Sometimes a person is responsible for hammering the last nail into their own coffin.

Article continues below advertisement

Occasionally, viral content gone wrong is just a case of bad luck. For Kristin Cabot, it's a little from Column A, and a dash from Column B. She is one-half of the infamous Coldplay concert cheating scandal. Is she married? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Kriston Cabot is not married. She is actually quite divorced.

Before anyone panics, further, Kristin is not married, but it has nothing to do with a Coldplay concert. According to the New York Post, Kristin and her husband are divorced. She and Kenneth Thornby separated in 2018, per Massachusetts court records, and finalized their divorce in 2022. The former couple share one child, for whom Kenneth paid his ex a lump-sum child support payment.

Kristin joined Astronomer in November 2024, per a press release from the company. She was hired as the company's Chief People Officer due to the two decades of experience she has in preserving and enriching company culture. Prior to working at Astronomer, Kristin spent four years at a company that grew from 225 employees to 900.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Byron, the company's CEO and the other half of the Coldplay concert scandal, had great things to say about his new hire. "Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," he said. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

Article continues below advertisement

An internal investigation has been launched by Astronomer.

Once all of social media saw the scandalous concert footage, the joke-filled reactions were louder than any Coldplay encore. At least one fake statement allegedly from Andy Byron circulated online. One hoax post appeared to be shared by the Astronomer X account. The letter was an apology for Andy's actions, but the actions in question are his Coldplay fandom. It goes on to say he likes more than the first two albums. "I also like the recent stuff."