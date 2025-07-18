Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Net Worth Is Sky High ... For Now Andy Byron is not really having the adventure of a lifetime. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated July 18 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/theCUBE

When looking at someone's net worth, it's good to take a peek at their LinkedIn profile in order to scan that resume. Unfortunately, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has deactivated his LinkedIn account. It's safe to assume he has also deleted any other social media profiles as well. What would prompt a high-powered executive to scrub his personal information from the internet? It's usually a scandal.

In July 2025, while at a Coldplay concert outside of Boston, Mass., Andy and another woman were caught canoodling by the band's kiss cam. The moment the couple saw themselves on the jumbotron, Andy ducked while his alleged mistress turned her back to the camera. The woman was later identified as Astronomer's chief human resources officer, Kristin Cabot. While Kristin is divorced, Andy is very married. If this controversy affects his job, Andy's finances could take quite a hit. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about Andy Byron's net worth.

According to The Economic Times, Andy's net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $20 million and $70 million. That's a lot of money. No wonder he and Kristin ended up on the kiss cam — those shots are for the folks in the good seats. In May 2025, Astronomer was valued between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion. Andy's net worth was calculated based on the assumption that he has equity in the company, plus salary and bonuses. Most CEO's own between 1 and 5 percent of their company.

While Astronomer has yet to make a statement about the public snafu, Jennifer Vickery, founder and CEO of National Strategies Public Relations, spoke with Fortune about what this could mean. "Trust has been broken, and employee morale will likely suffer," she explained. "The company’s public reputation has been damaged, and clients and investors may begin to question the company’s stability."

When it comes to the legalities of the situation, it's in Astronomer's best interest to launch an investigation into the matter. In order to remain free of bias, it's best if this investigation is conducted by an outside organization. William E. Grob, a partner at law firm Ogletree Deakins, told the outlet that an internal investigation could "carry an inherent pall of suspicion and mistrust." Kristin is the head of human resources, so this is indeed a sticky wicket.

Andy Byron is reportedly a difficult person to work for.

Before he landed at Astronomer, Andy was the chief revenue officer for Cybereason, a cybersecurity technology company. An exposé about the company, published on The Information, alleged that Andy wasn't the greatest guy to work for. "Multiple former employees said Mr. Byron would lash out against employees who disagreed with him, including threatening to fire them," it read. A former employee said that Andy was the kind of person you couldn't challenge.