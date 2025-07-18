We Tried Our Best and We Did Succeed at Finding the Best Coldplay Concert Cheating Memes They are all yellow. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 18 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: WUSA9; X/@roywoodjr

Every once in a while, something happens in the world that is so wild, all of social media comes together to comment on it. Sometimes it's an atrocity, which isn't great.

Other times, we are all brought together by the kind of story that can only be found via a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. We scoured the internet for the best Coldplay concert cheating memes, and we do not regret to inform you, we found them.

We are screaming for these Coldplay concert cheating memes.

Literally spit out a drink LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ekVATrC0mm — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 18, 2025

Honestly if we got caught cheating at a Coldplay concert, by Chris Martin himself no less, we would scream too. Somewhere Edvard Munch is rolling over in his grave, and hitting play on a Coldplay song.

It's Cheating For You,

The plan?



Have the CEO get “caught” having an affair with a coworker at a concert to increase brand awareness and get a buzz going pic.twitter.com/3enQBrRY3P — Charlie Light (@charliewrich) July 17, 2025

When it comes to resuscitating a company, or maybe even a marriage, Nathan Fielder is your guy. Imagine if the Coldplay concert cheating scandal was actually an episode of The Rehearsal. Would Nathan build an entire stadium, then hire a Coldplay tribute band just for practice? Here's hoping we see this in Season 3.

Just flip it and reverse it.

Heartwarming! Man stops tying his shoes to comfort sobbing woman at a concert pic.twitter.com/dqDsu7Ukaz — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 18, 2025

We're pretty sure all this Coldplay concert cheating controversy needs is a new perspective. It's possible we were all looking at this the wrong way. For example, let's try backward.

There is nothing to see here!

That CEO affair guy when the camera panned to them at the Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/cjP8HAcUFD — Meg 🇨🇦 (@nut_meggy) July 17, 2025

When in doubt or fear of being found out, just duck. You can also tuck and roll down a hill, turn your back to a camera, or disappear into a plume of smoke. Regarding a not-so-secret affair, there are so many ways to save face.

Look at this photograph!

My X timeline today: pic.twitter.com/tqPrKJF0af — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2025

In a perfect world, Nickelback and Coldplay will go on tour together. When Nickelback inevitably plays "Photograph," Chris Martin can join them on stage. The image of the Coldplay concert cheating couple will be as large as life on a screen behind them. It practically writes itself.

Coldplay really cares about its audience.

A thoughtful decision by Coldplay. pic.twitter.com/hvBwn9xdfX — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 17, 2025

It's hard to escape from technology in 2025, and you can all but forget about maintaining some sort of privacy. Insert the Coldplay no-cam section of all their concerts. It's for the guy or gal who is stepping out on their guy or gal, but still wants to sing "Yellow" while having a snog in public.

These affairs go to 11.

To the spouses who found out they were being cheated on via the Coldplay jumbotron: sorry to hear that. Come see Spinal Tap. We promise no jumbotrons, just ear damage and emotional closure. pic.twitter.com/QQzSuFGVUL — Spinal Tap (@SpinalTap) July 17, 2025

The guys from Spinal Tap promise one thing and one thing only at their shows: no big screens, just big feelings! They're also gonna put "Puppet Show" last.

We love new music from our favorite band!

Coldplay just dropped two new singles. pic.twitter.com/s3hNIf68tQ — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 18, 2025

If there is one thing we love more than new music from Coldplay, it's wordplay. This is truly masterful work. We have no notes.

You knew this one was coming.

These Coldplay concerts are getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/1nhXhLVRL3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 17, 2025