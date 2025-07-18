We Tried Our Best and We Did Succeed at Finding the Best Coldplay Concert Cheating Memes
They are all yellow.
Every once in a while, something happens in the world that is so wild, all of social media comes together to comment on it. Sometimes it's an atrocity, which isn't great.
Other times, we are all brought together by the kind of story that can only be found via a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. We scoured the internet for the best Coldplay concert cheating memes, and we do not regret to inform you, we found them.
We are screaming for these Coldplay concert cheating memes.
Honestly if we got caught cheating at a Coldplay concert, by Chris Martin himself no less, we would scream too. Somewhere Edvard Munch is rolling over in his grave, and hitting play on a Coldplay song.
It's Cheating For You,
When it comes to resuscitating a company, or maybe even a marriage, Nathan Fielder is your guy. Imagine if the Coldplay concert cheating scandal was actually an episode of The Rehearsal. Would Nathan build an entire stadium, then hire a Coldplay tribute band just for practice? Here's hoping we see this in Season 3.
Just flip it and reverse it.
We're pretty sure all this Coldplay concert cheating controversy needs is a new perspective. It's possible we were all looking at this the wrong way. For example, let's try backward.
There is nothing to see here!
When in doubt or fear of being found out, just duck. You can also tuck and roll down a hill, turn your back to a camera, or disappear into a plume of smoke. Regarding a not-so-secret affair, there are so many ways to save face.
Look at this photograph!
In a perfect world, Nickelback and Coldplay will go on tour together. When Nickelback inevitably plays "Photograph," Chris Martin can join them on stage. The image of the Coldplay concert cheating couple will be as large as life on a screen behind them. It practically writes itself.
Coldplay really cares about its audience.
It's hard to escape from technology in 2025, and you can all but forget about maintaining some sort of privacy. Insert the Coldplay no-cam section of all their concerts. It's for the guy or gal who is stepping out on their guy or gal, but still wants to sing "Yellow" while having a snog in public.
These affairs go to 11.
The guys from Spinal Tap promise one thing and one thing only at their shows: no big screens, just big feelings! They're also gonna put "Puppet Show" last.
We love new music from our favorite band!
If there is one thing we love more than new music from Coldplay, it's wordplay. This is truly masterful work. We have no notes.
You knew this one was coming.
No really, you knew this joke was going to happen. This is not a HOAX. It's a bit of comedy for all our boys, and some of our gals.