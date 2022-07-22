Nathan Fielder's 'The Rehearsal' Is Like Reality Television Meets Sketch Comedy

Comedian Nathan Fielder is known for his docu-comedy style from Nathan for You, which was completely unscripted. In an interview with Splitsider (via The Take) Nathan explained:

“Before we go in, I have a plan of what I’m going to say, and I have a plan for where we wanna go with it. But because we’re dealing with real businesses and real people, it often goes in an unpredictable direction — which is really fun, but things can go wrong very easily. We definitely don’t prep anyone to what’s going to happen. We just go in and see what happens and hit the tone right.”