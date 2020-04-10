Is 'Nathan for You' Scripted? Inside the Making of a Cult Classic

Ultimately, Comedy Central and Viacom found it not only a weird process but an inefficient one. Ultimately, the network pulled the plug on Nathan for You because it took so long for Nathan to finish an episode, and it got more difficult as the show went on to avoid the fact that Nathan wasn't just some random, awkward marketing expert trying to help businesses succeed but an Andy Kaufman-esque comedian with a show on basic cable.

Some of Nathan's schemes for the show got more attention than the show itself. For example, in the second episode of the first season, Nathan endeavors to raise the profile of a petting zoo by staging a viral video of a hero pig "rescuing" a goat from drowning. In reality, the animals were trained, but he did succeed in making the video go viral.

It wasn't revealed to be a hoax concocted for Nathan's show until shortly before it debuted on Comedy Central, by which time the clip had been shown on Good Morning America and The Today Show. To date, the video has over 10 million views on YouTube.

They say you can't write stuff like this... but it turns out... you kind of can!