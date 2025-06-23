'The Today Show's' Dylan Dreyer Doesn't Always Wear Her Wedding Ring When Filming Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera got married in 2012. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 23 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dylandreyernbc

Although longtime fans of The Today Show will say that speculating about their favorite hosts' private lives is a big no-no, that hasn't stopped some from wondering about Dylan Dreyer and the obvious absence of her wedding ring on-air and on social media. It has led some to wonder why Dylan Dreyer isn't wearing her wedding ring and if there could be trouble with her husband of almost 13 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, got married in 2012. Brian also works on The Today Show, though he is a cameraman and producer. The couple shares three children, all boys, and they often share praises for each other on social media. But when some eagle-eyed viewers noticed Dylan without her wedding band on television, it led to some serious speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Dylan Dryer not wearing her wedding ring?

Although Dylan hasn't mentioned her lack of a wedding ring on The Today Show or on social media, there are questions about why she took it off and if there is a deeper meaning to it. In one Instagram post, where Dylan is trying ice cream at an Anchorage, Alaska restaurant with her co-hosts, her wedding band is clearly missing.

In another post from the same trip, while Dylan is casting a line while fishing, her ring is also clearly not on. Because Dylan hasn't publicly shared any marital woes or even a potential divorce, there is mostly just speculation around the "why" of it all. The simplest answer could be that Dylan doesn't want to risk losing her ring while traveling for The Today Show.

Article continues below advertisement

As for why Dylan is not wearing her ring on TV, that could be a decision to leave it in her dressing room while filming. Again, since Dylan hasn't given her fans and followers an answer about why she doesn't wear her wedding ring often, there is no clear cut answer. And, to be fair, when Dylan shared a segment from the show on Instagram in May 2025, her ring was definitely on, so there's that.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Dylan Dreyer still married?

For now, it looks like Dylan and Brian are still together. Dylan's Instagram bio still mentions being a "boy mom" and being married to a cameraman, with Brian tagged. And on Brian's Instagram, though he doesn't post as often as his famous wife, he did share a silly marriage-related post in December 2024 with a screenshot from a FaceTime with Dylan.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the post, Brian wrote, "Being married is FaceTiming at the grocery store and not saying a word with the phone pointed at produce waiting for your spouse to help you identify the vegetables (arugula and zucchini fill my camera roll)."