Here's What the Cast of 'Meet the Browns' Has Been Up to Since the Show Was Canceled Tyler Perry's 'Meet the Browns' lasted for four seasons before the series went off the air in 2011. Where's the cast now? Read to find out! By Pretty Honore Jan. 10 2024, Published 10:41 p.m. ET

I’ma let y’all finish, but Tyler Perry is the hardest-working man in showbiz. From the stage to the big screen, Tyler has made his mark on the industry — not to mention he just bought BET.

In 2009, Tyler debuted one of his hit TV series, Meet the Browns, on TBS. The show featured husband and wife duo Tamela and David Mann as well as a few other notable names. But where is the cast of Meet the Browns now? Keep reading to find out!

Tamela and David Mann

Tamela and David Mann played father and daughter on Meet the Browns but in real life, they’ve been married for more than three decades. After Meet the Browns ended, Tamela and David went on to star in several other projects together including Mann and Wife, Soul Santa, and Assisted Living. In 2023, they joined Kirk Franklin’s "Reunion Tour" alongside gospel heavy-hitters like Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, and Isreal Houghton.

Lamaan Rucker

Lamaan Rucker’s career was far from over when Meet the Browns got canceled. The Why Did I Get Married star was later cast in OWN’s Greenleaf, where he played Jacob Greenleaf for five seasons. Additionally, he was cast as a main character on the BET+ original drama series, Black Hamptons. Aside from his career in television, Lamaan is an advocate for Black mental health. He's also the co-owner of Living Hope Productions, a talent and production agency.

Denise Boutte

Denise Boutte appeared in several TV series and movies after Meet the Browns got canceled, including BET’s The Family Business, Terror Lake Drive, and The Young & The Restless. The actor is also an entrepreneur. She owns a culinary company called WeezianaGirl that offers a collection of all-purpose seasonings and merch.

Logan Browning

Although Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son star Brianne Gould played Brianna Janae Ortiz-Brown in Season 1, which premiered in January 2009, the role was recast later that same year.

Logan Browning from Dear White People got her big break when she replaced Brianne. She appeared on the series for four seasons before the show went off-air. Since then, she has starred in Hit the Floor and Netflix’s The Perfection. These days, you can find Logan on Instagram traveling the world or kicking it with her loved ones.

Gunnar Washington

Several years after Meet the Browns went off-air, Gunnar Washington is all grown up! According to his Backstage profile, the Joaquin Ortiz-Brown actor took a break from acting to study planning policy and development at the University of Southern California. He doesn’t have much of a social media presence though, so fans might find him hard to catch up with!

Juanita Jennings

