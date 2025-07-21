Brazilian Singer and Activist Preta Gil Dead at 50 — Her Cause of Death Revealed The "Só o Amor" singer first disclosed that she was battling an illness in 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 21 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pretagil

Singer Preta Gil, known for songs "Meu Xodo" and "Só o Amor," died on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at just 50 years old. She died in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

The artist gained attention for her music, activism, and for being the daughter of music legend Gilberto Gil. Here's what we know about her cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Preta Gil's cause of death?

Preta's death was confirmed as being caused by complications she developed due to a long battle with adenocarcinoma, a form of bowel cancer. According to the Hindustan Times, the singer was first diagnosed with cancer in January 2023 and often discussed her battle with the disease with her fans. While her cancer was in remission later in 2023, it returned in August 2024. When the cancer returned, it had presented in four other areas of her body, including in two lymph nodes.

In May 2025, Preta traveled to New York, where she underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. While there, she planned to return home, but fell ill on the way to the airport and was rushed back to the hospital. Preta returned home from the hospital, where she died in July 2025. During her final years, she shared many details of her prognosis with her fans, including her having to wear an ileostomy bag and making dance videos on Instagram just one week before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Preta's legacy stretched beyond her music. She inherited her father, Gilberto's, ability to fearlessly express his political and human rights beliefs. Per The Economic Times, Preta was a vocal advocate for women's rights, racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, body positivity, and self-love.