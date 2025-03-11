Is Adam Sandler's Daughter in the Military? One TikTok User Makes Some Big Claims One TikTok user claims that Adam Sandler is her father, but is it true? By Ivy Griffith Published March 11 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @fit_patriot71; Mega

The name Adam Sandler is well-known in both Hollywood and around the world. The comedic actor first launched his career through Saturday Night Live and movies like Billy Madison, but it wasn't long before he was a household name. When he's at home and not making the world laugh, Adam is married to Jackie Sandler, and they have two daughters together: Sunny and Sadie Sandler.

But as it turns out, there's another young woman in the internet sphere who claims to be Adam Sandler's daughter. In one video on TikTok, she's wearing a uniform and acting out one of Adam's famous on-screen scenes. So is Adam Sandler's daughter in the military? Here's what we found.

Sunny and Sadie Sandler

Is Adam Sandler's daughter in the military?

First, let's address the question of whether or not Adam's daughter is in the military. The TikTok user claiming to be Adam Sandler's daughter, a woman who goes by @fit_patriot71, does appear to be in the military. She shares ample videos of herself in a military uniform and talking about military life.

However, the more pressing question is whether she's even Adam Sandler's daughter. It's hard to say whether Christina is serious. In several videos, she compares her face to Adam's and acts out his famous scenes. In one video, the text overlay reads, "*Me going in public with my dad forgetting he's an actor.*" She then looks around as the text changes to, "It's Adam Sandler."

In her comment sections, people frequently point out the fact that Adam publicly acknowledges only his daughters Sadie and Sunny, and Christina doesn't seem to address any of them head-on. So it may just be a comedic bit. Or she may be serious. However, it's pretty clear she is not actually Adam Sandler's daughter.

Who are Adam Sandler's real daughters?

With that said, Adam does have two daughters: Sadie and Sunny. He shares both with his wife, Jackie, whom he married back in 2003.

They welcomed their first daughter Sadie in 2006, and Sunny was born in 2008. Both daughters look like a perfect blend of their father and mother and have appeared in a number of Adam Sandler films over the years. When she was just 14 months old, Adam told Jay Leno that he had replaced Jackie as Sadie's favorite.

Adam told the host, "We're very tight with this child — everything we do is about the kid, and the kid now all of the sudden worships me. It was my wife the whole time and then the last month or two, it's all Sandler. It's like anything I do, the kid wants to do" (excerpt via People).

And for Sunny, she too adored her father as a young child. Both daughters seem to still have a wonderful relationship with Adam, showing that Hollywood doesn't necessarily mean a family has to be filled with drama.

Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Sunny Sandler

Yet even with their tight-knit relationship, Adam has acknowledged that the girls want to forge their own path. On The Drew Barrymore Show, via People. Adam shared with Drew, "I hear sometimes in the house, 'I wanna be in a movie,' and I say, 'You are, you were in this, this and this,' and they go, 'Not yours.' I go, 'Oh, Daddy's not good enough!' They wanna do their own thing one day."