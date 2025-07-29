Is Leanne Morgan Married? Analyzing the Successful Comedian's Romantic History The artist made her film debut in Nicholas Stoller's 'You're Cordially Inivited' for Amazon MGM Studios. By Diego Peralta Published July 29 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Leanne Morgan Comedy

Streaming giant Netflix has allowed comedian Leanne Morgan to reach a wider audience through a successful special that was launched in 2023. The artist is known for her signature Southern charisma and the bluntness of her jokes. Leanne was able to turn her career around, selling jewelry while dreaming of finding a path through the entertainment industry.

Leanne's personal life is as charming as the jokes she uses to delight audiences from all over the world. While thinking about becoming a performer, unexpected twists and turns led the comedian to a life different from what she expected during her youth. Is Leanne Morgan married? Here's what we know about the love life of one of this decade's most popular comedians.

Is Leanne Morgan married?

Yes, Leanne Morgan married Chuck Morgan when she was 26. According to PBS, the couple met when they were in college. And before their love story took flight, Leanne was married to someone else. That relationship turned out to be abusive, which is why the comedian had to get divorced from her previous partner.

While Leanne met Chuck when they were still in college, it would take a few years for the couple to get married. In one of her famous routines, the artist talked about the early stages of the relationship, back when Chuck bought her a variety of gifts. Leanne jokingly says that she doesn't believe her husband would pull her out of a moving vehicle at recent stages of their relationship.

Regardless of what Leanne mentions as part of her comedy, the couple has been happily married for more than three decades. Maintaining a healthy marriage can be a difficult challenge to tackle, but Chuck and Leanne were evidently up to the task. The couple moved to Bean Station, Tenn., after getting married, until it was time for them to go to San Antonio, Texas, to continue their journey.

Does Leanne Morgan have any children?

According to People, Leanne and Chuck have three kids. When her children were born, Leanne was still making a living by selling jewelry. That's when Charlie came along; the couple's first baby was born on Aug. 19, 1993. The boy grew up to study at Berry College in Georgia, where he played football in his spare time. Charlie Morgan graduated with a bachelor's degree in history.

Charlie's birth was a blessing, but the couple was ready to take the next step. Leanne and Chuck welcomed Maggie on April 3, 1996. The young woman has stated that she welcomed being the middle child while she was growing up. Maggie went on to get a communication and media studies degree from the University of Tennessee.