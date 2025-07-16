NFL Drafted Shemar Stewart, but Now There's Talk of Him Going Back to College — Can He? "I think if he tried, he would get back in." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 16 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: NFL

Pretty much every college football player has one goal and one goal only: Make it to the NFL. It’s a long shot for many, but when that dream becomes a reality, most players hold on to the opportunity for dear life. Oddly enough, though, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals selected Shemar as their first-round pick in the 2025 draft, offering him a four-year, $18.94 million rookie contract.

But according to Cover 3 podcast host Tom Fornelli, there’s been hesitation on Shemar’s end because the Bengals are reportedly trying to include language in the contract that would negate certain guarantees, like protections against injuries. Until that’s resolved, he hasn’t signed anything. Now, there’s even talk that Shemar could return to Texas A&M, and honestly, it could be a lucrative move for both sides. The question is: Can Shemar even go back to college?

Can Shemar Stewart go back to college?

Legally, Shemar cannot return to Texas A&M and play unless he challenges NCAA rules in court, and wins, effectively allowing him to bypass the bylaws that prohibit a return once a player enters the NFL Draft. The Harvard Football Players Health Study notes that NCAA Bylaw 12.2.4.2.3 allows a football student-athlete to retain eligibility only if they declare their intention to return within 72 hours after the NFL draft declaration deadline, which typically falls on Jan. 15.

Since Shemar didn’t do this and was subsequently drafted by the Bengals, he is no longer eligible to return to college. But that doesn’t mean he can’t try. In fact, some even think he might.

Shemar Stewart has been working out at Texas A&M while negotiating with the Bengals.

Apparently, while waiting for the Bengals to finalize a contract that meets his expectations, Shemar has been working out at Texas A&M. Cover 3 podcast host Bud Elliott revealed this during a July 15 episode. Bud said that “a guy who has had some good (Texas) A&M stuff in the past,” told him that Shemar has “been at College Station. He's been fully involved in workouts,” but apparently, he’s “holding out for the Bengals,” and the source described the “relationship as toxic.”

That source also hinted that Shemar might try to return to college, saying, “He could try to come back and play again this season and go into the draft again next year.” According to the Cover 3 podcast hosts, if Shemar were to go back to college, the Bengals would still retain his draft rights. So even if he played another year, he wouldn’t be able to re-enter the draft — he’d still be tied to the Bengals, unless the team decided to trade his rights.

Ultimately, some don’t believe Shemar will actually return to Texas A&M. As Bud pointed out, this might just be a “leverage play” to get what he wants from the Bengals. That said, there would be some perks to going back to A&M if he somehow can.