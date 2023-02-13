Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images 20 Incredibly Corny and Naughty Jokes for Your Valentine By Kelly Corbett Feb. 13 2023, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, do you know what that means? It's time to act like a dad and tell only the cringiest and corniest of all jokes. Show your Valentine they’re special by rattling off some silly one-liners. From corny jokes to NSFW naughty jokes, we've rounded up some of our favorite romantic quips.

Corny Valentine's Day jokes:

1. Why did the magnet hit on the refrigerator? He found her to be very attractive. 2. What do you call a couple who met on Twitter? Tweethearts. 3. Who always has a date on Valentine's Day? The calendar. 4. What did the sweetheart say to the baker? "I love your buns!" 5. How did the phone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring. 6. How do you get in trouble on Valentine's Day? By stealing too many hearts. 7. Is your name Chapstick? Because I think you're da balm!

8. How do chefs show their love? They whisk you off your feet. 9. Do you know what this shirt is made of? Hubby/wifey material. 10. Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me! 11. Did you hear about the two radios that got married? The reception was amazing.

12. Did you hear about the bed bugs who fell in love? They're getting married in the spring! 13. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Marry me, I love you. 14. What did one volcano say to the other? I lava you! 15. What kind of dinner does Cupid eat? A heart-y one.

Naughty Valentine's Day jokes: