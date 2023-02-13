Distractify
Home > News > Human Interest
dog with a rose
Source: Getty Images

20 Incredibly Corny and Naughty Jokes for Your Valentine

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Feb. 13 2023, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, do you know what that means? It's time to act like a dad and tell only the cringiest and corniest of all jokes.

Show your Valentine they’re special by rattling off some silly one-liners. From corny jokes to NSFW naughty jokes, we've rounded up some of our favorite romantic quips.

Article continues below advertisement
cheesy couple making a heart with their hands
Source: Getty Images

Corny Valentine's Day jokes:

1. Why did the magnet hit on the refrigerator? He found her to be very attractive.

2. What do you call a couple who met on Twitter? Tweethearts.

3. Who always has a date on Valentine's Day? The calendar.

4. What did the sweetheart say to the baker? "I love your buns!"

5. How did the phone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.

6. How do you get in trouble on Valentine's Day? By stealing too many hearts.

7. Is your name Chapstick? Because I think you're da balm!

Article continues below advertisement

8. How do chefs show their love? They whisk you off your feet.

9. Do you know what this shirt is made of? Hubby/wifey material.

10. Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me!

11. Did you hear about the two radios that got married? The reception was amazing.

Valentine's Day jokes
Source: Getty Image
Article continues below advertisement

12. Did you hear about the bed bugs who fell in love? They're getting married in the spring!

13. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Marry me, I love you.

14. What did one volcano say to the other? I lava you!

15. What kind of dinner does Cupid eat? A heart-y one.

Naughty Valentine's Day jokes:

16. I'm no Fred Flintstone, but I can make your bed rock.

17. My ideal body weight is yours on top of mine.

18. Roses are red, violets are blue, and all my naughty thoughts include you.

19. This holiday may be named after a saint, but nothing I’m going to do to you tonight is church-sanctioned.

20. Is that Cupid’s arrow in your pants, or are you just happy to see me?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Long-Distance Valentine's Day Planning Can Be Hard, but Here's How to Make It Work

27 Fun and Sweet Quotes to Send Your Friends on Valentine's Day

Why Are Bots Liking Your Instagram Story? Here’s What We Found

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.