Celebrate Valentine's Day at Home With These Date Night Recipes From TikTok

It's almost that time of the year again: Valentine's Day. If you happen to be in a relationship this year and plan to spend the holiday with your significant other, your date night plans might look a little different. Since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still leaves the safety of indoor dining a bit questionable, the safest option is to enjoy your romantic evening at home.

Luckily, TikTok has you covered with plenty of fun and unique date-night dinner recipes for you and your sweetheart.