Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Briefly Broke Up — but They're Stronger Than Ever "Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground," Bunnie said in a TikTok. By Sara Belcher Jul. 24 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

It's been eight years since Christian country rapper Jelly Roll tied the knot with his wife, social media creator and influencer Bunnie Xo. The loving couple first met at one of Jelly Roll's shows in Las Vegas back in 2016, and just one year later they tied the knot. The pair have both been open about their relationship, publicly acknowledging the other's hard work, but it wasn't always like this.

Despite the pair's clear adoration for each other online, longtime fans will probably remember how Jelly Roll and Bunnie broke up back in 2018, just two years into their marriage. Why did they break up? It seems it only made their love stronger in the end.

Why did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo break up back in 2018?

Back in 2018, Bunnie and Jelly had a pretty serious split, and at the time she vlogged the whole ordeal, being candid in her YouTube videos about the situation and what she was going through. Though it's not entirely clear what happened, it seems there may have been some infidelity, according to various users on Reddit. Though the couple hasn't been particularly private about their marriage being an open one, some have speculated that dishonesty led to the split.

That said, it seems their temporary split only made their love grow, as it wasn't long before Jelly drove to Las Vegas to ask Bunnie to take him back. Despite the brief blunder, they've been going strong ever since. In July, Bunnie posted a TikTok reminiscing on the split, pointing out how it got them to the relationship they have today.

"Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back — would have put us on this wild journey called life," she wrote in the text on a video posted to TikTok. "We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh."

Both Jelly and Bunnie have publicly applauded the other for their love.

Every love story looks a bit different, and Jelly and Bunnie are OK with this. Despite this brief breakup, both Bunnie and Jelly have been open about their love for one another in separate interviews, each thanking each other for their hard work and dedication. Jelly even made a "Bunnie appreciation post" to acknowledge her and her accomplishments in July 2023.