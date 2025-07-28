Inside Natasha Lyonne's Dating Life, and Who She's Dating Now Natasha Lyonne once famously dated fellow actor Fred Armisen. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 28 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some actors tend to flaunt their relationships more than others, but it's those more private celebrities who usually have fans asking questions. Fans have questions about Natasha Lyonne, who she is dating, and who she has dated in the past. Although she has been in movies and TV shows for literal decades, there are some things about her life that haven't been too public.

You might know her from the American Pie movies or even a deep cut like But I’m a Cheerleader, or the Russian Doll series. So, who is Natasha Lyonne dating now? Over the years, she has had few public relationships that were confirmed. While she has been pretty candid about other aspects of her life, including a heroin addiction that she overcame, her dating history is less clear. But, it turns out, Natasha isn't really hiding anything. So, who is she dating now? Read on to find out!

Who is Natasha Lyonne dating?

According to Elle, Natasha is dating a media executive and director by the name of Bryn Mooser. The outlet reported that the pair began dating in 2023, but that they knew each other before that. Natasha and Bryn started the AI animation company Asteria Film Co., per Inc., in 2022, which means they were definitely close before they potentially got together. In February 2025, Natasha and Bryn were spotted together on the red carpet at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, per Daily Mail.

In March 2025, a Threads post showed Natasha at another event, where she told photographers that she wanted a "boyfriend picture" as she cuddled up to Bryn. Although Bryn isn't often featured on Natasha's Instagram, she did shout him out in a post about Asteria Studios, where she called Bryn a "visionary."

Bryn's IMDb profile is a testament to his career as a filmmaker. He has worked on numerous short films, and he was nominated for Oscars in both 2016 and 2019 for Best Documentary, Short Subject, each time. In 2017, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Short Documentary. His own Instagram is private.

What happened between Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen?

Per Vogue, Natasha and Fred began dating in 2014, and they didn't split up until 2022. That same year, Natasha joked with The Hollywood Reporter about breaking up because she wanted a pool during the pandemic while they lived together, and he didn't. She didn't go into further detail about a deeper reason behind their split, but she did say at the time that she and Fred still loved each other.

