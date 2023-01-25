Distractify
Home > Television
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale
Source: Peacock

Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Shares a Special Connection to the ‘Knives Out’ Universe

Haylee Thorson - Author
By

Jan. 25 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Premiering on Jan. 26 on Peacock, Rian Johnson’s Poker Face delves into yet another intricate, crime-ridden world.

Best known in recent years for writing and directing Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Johnson’s crime stories are unparalleled.

Article continues below advertisement

In his new mystery-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne as gifted casino employee Charlie Cale, Poker Face possesses a surprising connection to the Knives Out cinematic universe.

Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson
Source: Peacock
Article continues below advertisement

Are ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Knives Out’ related?

Poker Face shares a special connection to Johnson’s past projects.

In a recent interview with Variety, the creator revealed the secret relationship between his upcoming murder mystery and the elaborate world of Knives Out.

At the beginning of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, world-class detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) finds himself in a funk during the Covid-19 lockdown.

During the scene, the Southern detective is taking a bubble bath and playing the party game “Among Us” with his friends.

Suddenly, the game ends with Blanc caught as the imposter, and the camera pans to a Zoom call featuring none other than Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and of course, Natasha Lyonne.

Article continues below advertisement

While the four-way celebrity cameo appears rather ordinary, here’s the twist:

“You ready for a real kind of reality twist? So in the cameo in ‘Glass Onion,’ [Natasha Lyonne is] playing herself — but she’s in hair and makeup as Charlie in her trailer in between setups on the set on the set of ‘Poker Face,'” Johnson said.

“So in the world of ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Poker Face’ is a show that his friend Natasha is shooting. It’s a twisted web that we weave.”

Article continues below advertisement
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Megan Suri as Sara
Source: Peacock

What is ‘Poker Face’ about?

Paying homage to the 1970s crime drama series Columbo, Poker Face is a riveting howdunit tale.

Per Peacock’s official series synopsis, “Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Article continues below advertisement

Guest stars in Poker Face will be plentiful (there are more than 30!) and include appearances by Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Megan Suri, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

Dascha Polanco as Natalie, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale
Source: Peacock

When does ‘Poker Face’ premiere?

The first four episodes of Poker Face will be available for streaming on Thursday, Jan. 26 on Peacock. The following six episodes will be released every week following the series premiere.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Fans Confused Over 'Glass Onion' Being Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

'Glass Onion' Is Filled With a Truly Absurd Number of Celebrity Cameos

Natasha Lyonne Talked Her Split With Fred Armisen in Her 'SNL' Monologue — Let's Unpack Their Relationship

Latest Television News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.