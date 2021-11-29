Paying Tribute to Stephen Sondheim Just Got Easier With Our Musical Movie Streaming Guide

Although we have a wonderful Sweeney Todd movie, it’s always worth going back to the musical's roots. A filmed 1982 production starring George Hearn and Angela Lansbury is available to rent on Amazon and Apple TV.

Follies in Concert (available to stream on Broadway HD) — starring George Hearn, Elaine Stritch, Mandy Patinkin, and Liz Callaway — includes exclusive backstage footage from the 1985 production. This concert version of the musical that features an unmatched emotional ballad, Losing My Mind, is a must-see.