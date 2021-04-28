Mandy Patinkin Reconnects With His Roots, and Now We Are All Crying

While many of us know Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride or Saul in Homeland, others may know him as a character played on viral TikTok videos, and some of us may even know him as a Jewish icon.

His role opposite Barbra Streisand in Yentl and his deep Jewish roots have made some of us come to see him as somewhat of a Jewish father figure. So as he connects with his roots on PBS’s Finding Your Roots, many of us are wondering who his parents are.