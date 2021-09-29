Daniel Craig Married Rachel Weisz After Just Six Months of Dating

Daniel is married to fellow actor Rachel Weisz . You may know her from the 1999 remake of The Mummy, where she starred alongside Brendan Fraser . She's continued to act since that iconic role. She was in Black Widow , and she's in an upcoming TV series called Dead Ringers. She's had a long career as well. Her IMDb lists roles going back to the early 1990s.

According to People , Daniel and Rachel have been married since 2011. At the time, they had only been dating for six months, and the two had a very small wedding. There were just four guests, including their children, says Hello Magazine . Getting married was not something Rachel thought she would do and was almost against the idea.

"It was not an ambition of mine," Rachel said in an interview with People. "It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

Before marrying Rachel, Daniel was married to actress Fiona Loudon. The two were married from 1992 to 1994.