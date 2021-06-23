Let's Be Honest, We All Want to Marry Brendan Fraser — but Does He Have a Wife?

If you've seen any movie from the 1990s, there's a chance it starred Brendan Fraser . The pop culture icon known for The Mummy (1999), George of the Jungle, Airheads, Gods and Monsters, and more, seemingly disappeared from the public eye for a couple of years. However, it appears Brendan's finally stepping back into the limelight. Read on to find out everything we know about Brendan's wife, his kids, and his net worth.

Brendan and Afton divorced in December 2007. Initially, their custody agreement was equal, but as of June 2021, the children primarily reside with their mother in Connecticut. Brendan, on the other hand, has been living near Bedford, New York. Afton has since retired from the acting scene and writes books: her first was published in 2004 and titled Hollywood Picks the Classics: A Guide for the Beginner and the Aficionado.

Brendan and Afton married in 1998, and they share three sons: Griffin Arthur Fraser (born in 2002), Holden Fletcher Fraser (born in 2004), and Leland Francis Fraser (born in 2006). While the pair have done their best to keep their teens out of the spotlight, Brendan and Afton have mentioned their eldest son has autism and that their younger sons are very protective of Griffin.

As the story goes, Brendan met his now ex-wife Afton Smith through a mutual friend at the time: Winona Ryder. The pair first met while attending Winona's Fourth of July barbecue in 1993, and The Sun notes that they even share the same birthday – December 3. During the time they were dating, Brendan and Afton also starred in a movie together: George of the Jungle.

What is Brendan Fraser's net worth?

In 2018, Brendan gave a rare interview with GQ to explain his disappearance from Hollywood and subsequent comeback. He alleged in the summer of 2003 that he was sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, a former president of the HFPA. He told GQ that the experience "made [him] retreat, It made [him] feel reclusive," and it also made him wonder if the HFPA blacklisted him, thus contributing to his career decline.

Thankfully, Brendan is now back and better than ever, in a move fans are referring to as his "Brenaissance." He has been the main character on HBO Max and DC's Doom Patrol show and will star in upcoming films No Sudden Move, Behind the Curtain of Night, and The Whale. As of 2021, his approximate net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Brendan is on the rise once more, and according to the GQ article, he's been met with support from fellow Hollywood sexual assault survivors Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. Behind the Curtain of Night and The Whale are currently in post-production, so fans will be able to see the films likely in 2022. Rejoice, and merry Brenaissance!