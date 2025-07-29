Lindsay Lohan Served ‘The Parent Trap’ Reimagined Looks — Are We Finally Getting a Sequel? Lindsay's comeback is truly the gift that keeps on giving. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 29 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lindsaylohan, Disney

With so many dark clouds hanging over Summer 2025, Lindsay Lohan is the ray of sunshine we needed and always knew she could provide. The artist formerly known as LiLo is back and better than ever, and has spent her summer promoting her and Jamie Lee Curtis's film, Freakier Friday, the much-anticipated sequel to their 2003 classic, Freaky Friday. Lindsay reprised her role as Anna Coleman, now playing an actual mom in the film, after being the mother of the millennial generation.

Article continues below advertisement

During Lindsay's press run for Freakier Friday, she used her wardrobe to pay homage to the era that made her a star — the 1990s. The actor was spotted on the red carpet in several nostalgic looks that were a nod to her breakout film, The Parent Trap, and other '90s classics. Let's dive into Lindsay's nostalgic fashions.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Lohan channeled her 'The Parent Trap' characters and Carrie Bradshaw with stunning press looks.

On Monday, July 28, Lindsay appeared on Good Morning America with Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a yellow outfit that we could definitely see her Parent Trap character, Annie James, rocking as an adult. She recreated the classic yellow preppy outfit her character wore when she and her "twin" Halle (also played by Lindsay, for those unaware) reunited their parents, played by Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson.

Lindsay's reimagining of the look included a yellow two-piece plaid set with a tweed jacket and a white and black plaid pattern and matching miniskirt. On the actor's Instagram, she tagged Balmain, and the look was from the luxury brand's pre-spring 2026 collection by Olivier Rousteing. Lindsay paired the look with yellow open-toed Jimmy Choo shoes, a yellow headband, and a black leather Hermés Birkin bag. "Annie James energy with a Freakier Friday Twist," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

The former child star made sure not to forget her other iconic character, Halle Parker. Later in the day, Lindsay appeared on Live with Kelly & Mark where she wore a bright and colorful Roberto Cavalli cheongsam-inspired minidress. She confirmed in an Instagram post of the look that it was inspired by Halle and added a photo of her wearing a similar dress in the 1998 film.

Article continues below advertisement

"A little shine, a little silk, a lot of love and some inspo from Hallie Parker," Lindsay wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a 'The Parent Trap 2'?

Lindsay's nostalgic fashion statements are fitting for Freakier Friday, considering the movie is a sequel to the 2003 remake of the Disney classic starring Jodie Foster.

The throwback vibes made fans further push for a Parent Trap sequel, especially after Freakier Friday cast Elaine Hendrix, who played Annie and Halle's evil, soon-to-be stepmother, Meredith Blake. While attending the sequel's premiere with fellow Parent Trap alum Lisa Ann Walter, both actors shared they weren't completely opposed to catching up with their characters and those trouble-making twins.

Article continues below advertisement

"If Nancy writes it," Lisa told ABC News, referring to The Parent Trap writer Nancy Meyers. "If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen."

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay's "nod to Carrie Bradshaw" was also iconic.

Just when fans thought she was done with her nostalgic run, the Mean Girls star wore another look for the Freakier Friday premiere in New York City. Lindsay wore a wide-strapped, form-fitting white dress with a dramatic tulle skirt. Fans immediately realized the look was a nod to Sex and the City fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, and Lindsay confirmed that it was exactly what she and her stylist were aiming for.