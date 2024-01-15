Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jodie Foster’s Wife Is Related to Hollywood Royalty and Dated Another Famous Lesbian Actor Jodie Foster’s wife is a former actor with ties to some well-known names in Hollywood. Inside the couple’s private marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 15 2024, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Jodie Foster’s name has been in the spotlight since the Oscar winner’s childhood. As a child star, Jodie achieved superstardom through roles in Freaky Friday and The Silence of the Lambs, the latter she earned an Oscar for in 1992. Jodie’s career expanded into TV with her 2024 star role in Max’s True Detective.

Jodie enjoys a quiet, private life at home when she’s not frolicking around Hollywood with a script in her hand. Although many people who grew up watching Jodie on the screen feel they know her, she holds her personal matters close to her chest. One of Jodie’s more secluded parts of her life is her marriage to her wife, Alexandra Hedison. Here’s everything we know about Jodie’s wife and why they’re as tight-lipped as possible about their romance.

Jodie Foster married former actor Alexandra Hedison in 2014.

Jodie and Alexandra’s relationship began around 2013. In April 2014, the pair married in a private ceremony. Neither Jodie nor Alexandra announced they were engaged before the wedding took place. Jodie had publicly declared she was “single” while stressing the importance of privacy as she accepted the 2013 Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, per The Guardian.

Though it’s unclear how they met, Jodie’s wife is no stranger to Hollywood, as she grew up in the industry. Her parents, David and Bridget Hedison, were both involved in the industry on and off-screen. Alexandra’s father, David, was best known for playing James Bond's ally, Felix Leiter, in the movies Live and Let Die and License to Kill. Alexandra’s mother also worked in entertainment as a production associate for Dynasty and other projects. David died in 2019, and Bridget passed away in 2016.

In addition to growing up in Hollywood, Alexandra caught the acting bug in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Her credits include Prey, Melrose Place, Lois and Clark, and a recurring role on The L Word.

Alexandra has also dated other high-profile celebs outside her and Jodie’s marriage. Before tying the knot with the Panic Room actor, Alexandra was in a long-term relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 2000 until 2004. According to a 2004 report from People, Alexandra and Ellen were planning to adopt a child before they broke up.

Jodie and Alexandra enjoy their ultra-private marriage.

Jodie and Alexandra’s shared experiences of being in Hollywood most of their lives are likely why the pair strives for privacy in their marriage. Throughout their relationship, they’ve avoided having the public in their business by giving us few opportunities to spot them out together.

Alexandra often stays home during her wife’s red carpet premieres, something Jodie seemingly doesn’t mind. In January 2024, the couple stunned fans when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together for the first time in years.

backstage of jodie's win during the 78th golden globes, at home with wife and dog ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EwsN3YSVt7 — best of jodie foster (@bestofjfoster) January 14, 2024

They’ve also had other adorable moments, such as their 2021 video surfaced of them kissing as they celebrated Jodie’s win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Mauritanian.

While Jodie and Alexandra aren’t keen on red-carpet appearances, they have their own ways of showing their devotion to one another. Although Jodie isn’t active on social media, Alexandra, a photographer, often flaunts her wife on Instagram.

In November 2023, in honor of her wife’s 61st birthday, Alexandra acknowledged how much she loves her wife with a simple yet heartfelt caption.

“Loving you is easy as cake,” Alexandra wrote under a photo of Jodie. “Happy birthday, beautiful.”