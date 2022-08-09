How Long Did Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres Date? Inside Their Relationship Timeline

Shortly after her famous cover story, Ellen and Anne discovered how their relationship would affect their careers. In April 1997, Anne wanted to bring Ellen as her date to the premiere of her film, Volcano. However, she claimed she risked losing her career by going public with her girlfriend.

“I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date, and I was told if I took Ellen, I would lose my Fox contract,” Anne stated on Dancing With the Stars to her partner Keo Motsepe, per Page Six.