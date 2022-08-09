Anne Heche Is in Extremely Critical Condition — Details on the Car Accident
Actor Anne Heche, the star of All Rise, Chicago P.D., and Men in Trees, remains in extremely critical condition. She fell into a coma after crashing her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, at around 10:55 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Anne suffered a significant pulmonary injury and severe burns after her blue Mini Cooper smashed into the house, setting both ablaze. What happened? Here's what you should know.
Anne Heche fell into a coma after suffering a horrific car crash on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
It took 65 minutes for 59 firefighters to put out the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Anne had to be lifted out of the burning vehicle. She was rushed to an area hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where she remains in extremely critical condition. Anne slipped into a coma after the accident, and she will require surgery for the lung damage and significant burns she suffered because of the crash.
"Despite previous reports that Anne was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition," the actor's representative confirmed to ABC News. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."
According to TMZ, she first crashed into the garage of a nearby apartment complex before speeding off and hitting another home. As the outlet states, the residents of the apartment complex tried to convince her to get out of the vehicle.
Anne joked about consuming "vodka with wine chasers" in a recent episode of the Better Together podcast, which was recorded on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and uploaded on Friday, Aug 5, 2022.
The episode has since been removed because it may have given way to misleading statements, per Fox News. It was previously alleged that the episode was recorded on the same day as the horrific car crash.
Anne is being tested for alcohol and drug use, however. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warrant on the day of the accident to determine if the actress engaged in reckless driving because she was under the influence.
At least one home burned down because of the accident.
The attorney representing Lynne Mishele, the woman whose house was destroyed because of the accident, issued a statement on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. "Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed. She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."
Lynne's neighbors set up a GoFundMe page has been set up for her. They have raised $104,792 so far.
"Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that, we are very, very grateful," the page states. "The home, however, was completely burned — with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames — and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she loves. Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions."